Ayeza Khan trolled for fashion choices
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Laapata star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her adventures and family vacation sneak peeks.

Nowadays, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star is dropping major fashion goals in her holiday vacation. Dressed to the nines, Ayeza sported a floral dress by Francesca’s and carried a beautiful bag by Balenciaga.

However, the fans were not impressed with Ayeza flaunting brands while others maintained that she is wearing fake brands.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

