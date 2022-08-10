Ayeza Khan shares pictures of reunion with cousins

Noor Fatima
11:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Ayeza Khan shares pictures of reunion with cousins
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Pakistan's celebrated actress Ayeza Khan has proven from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Turning to Instagram, the Pyarey Afzal actress shared stunning pictures and videos of her fun-filled cousin union.

The enchanting pictures won many hearts on social media. Fans were quick to praise the actress for her ethereal looks and evergreen beauty.

Donning a chic look. The actress wore a beautiful polka dot print with pastel flowers, a square neck with signature sleeves, and stiletto shoes. Khan went out with her girl cousins and had a fun time while on a lunch date.    

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Chaudhry and Sons, a romantic family comedy drama television series. The actress bagged numerous accolades and awards throughout her career.   

