Ayeza Khan becomes first Pakistani celebrity with 12 million Instagram followers

KARACHI – Pakistan's leading actress Ayeza Khan's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 31-year-old star has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked. An actress par excellence, the Laapata actor is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

With killer looks and a charming persona, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor has achieved another milestone on Instagram as she has become the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 12 million followers on the social media platform.

Ayeza Khan got one million followers in a span of six months as she crossed 11 million mark in January this year.

Last year in September, the Mehar Posh actor crossed the 10 million milestone of Instagram followers.

Khan celebrated her achievement on Instagram where she shared appreciation messages by her fans.

Aiman Khan is the second most followed actress on Instagram with 10.6 million followers while her sister Minal Khan has 9.3 million followers.