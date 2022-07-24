PM Shehbaz wishes speedy recovery to US President Joe Biden

12:28 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz wishes speedy recovery to US President Joe Biden
Source: @joebiden (Instagram)/ Shehbaz Sharif (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wished speedy recovery to US President Joe Biden, who contracted Covid-19 earlier this week.

“I wish H.E. President Biden speedy and complete recovery from corona,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

The 79-year-old president tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, when the White House said he had developed mild symptoms. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus sparked a new wave of cases in the US.

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor in a memo said that the president’s COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches.

He said that Biden’s lungs are working properly as his oxygen saturation is excellent on room air.

Biden most likely has contracted BA5 variant, O'Connor said.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned," he said.

