Abdul Qadir Patel-led delegation reaches Washington for first ever US-Pakistan Health Dialogue

01:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Source: @A_Qadir_Patel (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – A four-member delegation of Pakistan led by Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has arrived in Washington to participate in the first ever US-Pakistan Health Dialogue.

Ambassador Masood Khan and other officials of the Pakistan Embassy will be joining the delegation.

United States will host the delegation at the US State Department tomorrow (Monday).

Both sides will be carrying out discussions all day on a comprehensive agenda to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the Health sector.

The Health Ministry officials and experts from Pakistan will also bet participating virtually in different sessions.

The participants will be discussing important issues in the seven sessions of the Health dialogue including establishing a Pakistani Center for Disease Control, global health security, childhood immunizations, COVID-19 engagement, Regulatory engagements, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases.

The Health Dialogue is an example of the close ties between the United States and Pakistan and a befitting way to celebrate the important milestone of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries.

