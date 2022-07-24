Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate their mother's birthday in style
Lollywood's dolls and famous twins, Aiman and Manal Khan, have quite a huge following on the social media. The twins have a knack for rocking everything they take a part in.
Recently, the Khan twins threw a beach party to celebrate their mother, Uzma Khan's birthday.
The women decided to take their mother to a scenic beach in France. The Ishq Tamasha actress also had her children playing on the beach. The gorgeous ladies complemented the beach view with their causal outfits and adorable family members.
Aiman and Minal have always been really close with their family members and constantly share glimpses into their lives. Their mother could be seen content in the pictures with her daughters. The cake also looked scrumptious with its yellow theme hinting at Uzma's favorite color.
Aiman Khan made her mark in the industry with Ghar Titli Ka Par, Ishq Tamasha and Baydardi. Minal on the other hand has been giving stellar performances in Ishq Hai, Jalan and Beti Toh Mein Bhi Hoon. Quite popular in the industry, the twins are loved by millions.
