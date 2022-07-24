Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore

02:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi was shot dead by unidentified men in Punjab’s capital city on Saturday night.

The unknown assailants attacked the senior lawyer within the limits of the Badami Bagh police station, leaving him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz took notice of the incident and sought a report from the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

While expressing grief over the loss of Rahi’s life, he has directed the authorities to ensure the arrest of the suspects at the earliest.

Punjab Operations Deputy Inspector-General Sohail Chaudhry also took notice of the brutal murder and ordered his subordinates for the immediate arrest of the suspects.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

