Ertugrul actor Ugur Gunes features in Indian song

Turkish actors not only have local fans but their beauty and stellar performances have left people amazed beyond boundaries. From having their dramas dubbed into the local language to becoming brand ambassadors, Turkish artists have done it all.

Recently, Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Ugur Gunes was seen sharing the screen with Indian actress Tanya Singh in the music video of song Woh Beetey Din. The Kanunsuz Topraklar actor also visited India to promote the T-series produced Hindi music video, shot in Turkey.

The theme revolves around Gunes and Singh's love story. Singh portrays an Indian girl while Gunes is a Turkish man who fell in love. The video is directed by Prem Raj Soni.

Talking about the song at a press outing, Singh reportedly stated that “It is my wish and motive of bringing back pop culture to the industry that I came up with ‘Woh Beetey Din'”.

The song was released on 19th July 2022. Composed by Ajit Singh and written by Gitanjali Sing, the banger is making headlines.

Uğur Güneş is a Turkish actor who rose to fame with the portrayal of Tugtekin Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul. This earned him the Best Actor of the Year Award by the Ankara Ministry of Youth.