Alizeh Shah takes her cat for a walk (VIDEO)
Share
Sweetheart of millions of Pakistanis, Alizeh Shah, never ceases to amaze her fan whether it is about her real life or reel life. The actress keeps netizens posted about her adventures and acting endeavors. Shah is also fond of cats and regularly posts pictures with her adorable pet.
In a recent Instagram post, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress is seen taking a stroll with her pet cat. She has the precious little creature on her shoulder and carefully walks around. The video oozes love between a pet and Shah who is seemingly in love with the little bundle of cuteness.
View this post on Instagram
The Tanaa Banaa and Bebasi actress has been sharing pictures of her pet multiple times. Alizeh is widely praised for her character in Ehd e Wafa.
Ali Tariq, Alizeh Shah tease fans about upcoming ... 08:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Pakistani singer and songwriter Ali Tariq and TV actor Alizeh Shah have just teased their fans about an upcoming ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore02:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
-
- Abdul Qadir Patel-led delegation reaches Washington for first ever ...01:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold ...11:48 AM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022