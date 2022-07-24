Alizeh Shah takes her cat for a walk (VIDEO)
03:01 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Alizeh Shah takes her cat for a walk (VIDEO)
Sweetheart of millions of Pakistanis, Alizeh Shah, never ceases to amaze her fan whether it is about her real life or reel life. The actress keeps netizens posted about her adventures and acting endeavors. Shah is also fond of cats and regularly posts pictures with her adorable pet.    

In a recent Instagram post, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress is seen taking a stroll with her pet cat. She has the precious little creature on her shoulder and carefully walks around. The video oozes love between a pet and Shah who is seemingly in love with the little bundle of cuteness.   

The Tanaa Banaa and Bebasi actress has been sharing pictures of her pet multiple times. Alizeh is widely praised for her character in Ehd e Wafa.      

