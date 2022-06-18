Daughter of Pakistan's ‘Gold King’ Seth Abid shot dead in Lahore
Daughter of Pakistan's ‘Gold King’ Seth Abid shot dead in Lahore
Source: Seth Abid.–File photo
LAHORE – A woman who was found shot dead in the Punjab capital on Friday is said to be the daughter of the late Pakistani businessman Seth Abid.

Reports in the local media suggest that 62-year-old Farah Mazhar was found dead at her home on Friday evening.

The weapon used in the crime was reportedly seized by the police and the body was sent to the hospital for the completion of medicolegal formalities.

Police qouted Farah’s adopted son Fahad as saying that she committed suicide. However, her other son accused Fahad of killing his mother.

Police have detained Fahad and some employees of Farah for interrogation.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the officials concerned.

Gold king, international smuggler, or ... 11:11 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Seth Sheikh Abid Hussain, one of the richest men in Pakistan, passed away on Friday in Karachi after a ...

In 2006, Seth Abid’s son Seth Ayaz Ahmad was gunned down by his security guard.

Seth Abid, who was known as a ‘pious smuggler’, died in 2021 after a brief illness at the age of 85.

He was named among top gold merchants in the world between the 50s and 80s, ending India’s reign in the business.

