Punjab follows Sindh to close markets early as power crisis worsens
Web Desk
06:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Punjab follows Sindh to close markets early as power crisis worsens
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – Punjab government has decided to close all markets, and shopping malls in the province by 9 pm in light of the country’s energy crisis.

Reports in local media suggest the provincial administration has consulted with traders’ unions and chambers to implement the early closure amid a power-saving plan.

The stern measures will be imposed for two months initially while closing restaurants are also on cards.

President Lahore Chamber Mian Nauman Kabir expressed resolve to contribute to the energy-saving plan amid widening shortages of generating fuels and petroleum products along with soaring energy costs.

Earlier, the PPP-led government in southeastern Sindh province issued a notification to close all markets, and shopping malls at 9 pm, while only medical stores, hospitals, fuels stations, bakeries, and dairy shops are exempt from this ban.

Markets across Sindh to close at 9pm 11:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – As part of the efforts to deal with the prevailing energy crisis in the country, the Sindh government ...

The PML-N led coalition government earlier reduced its official work week to five days from six to cut energy and fuel consumption as part of the mega conservation plan.

The country of nearly 221 million is facing hours-long power outages, with electricity demand outstripping generation amid summertime.

More From This Category
Traffic police roll out ‘free car repair ...
05:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra’s father challenges SHC verdict in ...
04:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Karachi court orders postmortem of late Aamir ...
02:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistani soldier martyred in Waziristan ambush: ...
01:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan credits Hamad Azhar-led team for ...
01:08 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Former MNA Jamshed Dasti's barat ceremony today
12:37 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in black sultry sheer gown
04:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr