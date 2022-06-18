Punjab follows Sindh to close markets early as power crisis worsens

KARACHI – Punjab government has decided to close all markets, and shopping malls in the province by 9 pm in light of the country’s energy crisis.

Reports in local media suggest the provincial administration has consulted with traders’ unions and chambers to implement the early closure amid a power-saving plan.

The stern measures will be imposed for two months initially while closing restaurants are also on cards.

President Lahore Chamber Mian Nauman Kabir expressed resolve to contribute to the energy-saving plan amid widening shortages of generating fuels and petroleum products along with soaring energy costs.

Earlier, the PPP-led government in southeastern Sindh province issued a notification to close all markets, and shopping malls at 9 pm, while only medical stores, hospitals, fuels stations, bakeries, and dairy shops are exempt from this ban.

The PML-N led coalition government earlier reduced its official work week to five days from six to cut energy and fuel consumption as part of the mega conservation plan.

The country of nearly 221 million is facing hours-long power outages, with electricity demand outstripping generation amid summertime.