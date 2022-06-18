Humayun Saeed reveals who Mehwish Hayat wants to marry

Lollywood stars Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of their much-awaited film London Nahi Jaunga.

Recently, the duo appeared in an interview with Fuchsia Magazine and needless to say, the interview was super fun and the trio had multiple revelations up their sleeves.

During the conversation, the Dillagi star jokingly revealed that Mehwish Hayat wants to marry a foreigner (gora).

Responding to Humayun Saeed's statement, the Load Wedding actor blushed and said there is no such thing. She took a hilarious jibe and stated, "Whether black or white, he should be kind."

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.