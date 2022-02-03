‘Parizaad’ receives ‘phenomenal’ praise from Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa

KARACHI – Indian model and actor Sonam Bajwa is the latest celebrity to fall in love with Pakistani hit serial Parizaad.

The Honsla Rakh actor expressed his appreciation for the hit serial on Instagram. She shared a story from the last episode and commended Ahmed Ali Akbar for the ‘phenomenal’ acting.

Ahmed Akbar then re-shared it on his story and captioned, Oh my God! Thank you so much!

The characters in Pakistani show are multi-faceted and rarely stereotyped which earned the team praises from the audience, critics, and peers alike.

Shedding light on the escort culture in the elite class to a queer person in a middle-class household, the serial penned by Hashim Nadeem managed to get a new direction amid stereotype soap operas.

Meanwhile, the finale of Parizaad screened in cinemas a few days earlier than the TV airing. The much-awaited last episode had everyone releasing a sigh of relief as Parizaad finally got the happy ending.

Shehzad Kashmiri directed the must-watch serial, and it is based on Hashim Nadeem's novel the story revolves around a colored ma, who has a pure heart and is gifted but constantly disregarded and treated poorly by people around him.