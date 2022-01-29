Twitter in frenzy after Parizaad's groundbreaking finale screened in cinemas

Ahmed Ali Akbar's Parizaad has emerged as a fan favourite with its promising storyline, and the popular drama comes to an end with a groundbreaking finale as the final episode was screened in a cinema in Lahore on January 28.

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and written by Hashim Nadeem, the blockbuster drama's gripping plot and pleasing aesthetics garnered a huge fanbase.

With the finale's screening in cinema, the premiere was a star-studded affair with main cast members Ahmed Ali Akbar, Noman Ijaz, Ushna Shah and Saboor Aly in attendance.

However, the fans noticed Yumna Zaidi's absence who plays Parizaad’s Annie. Taking to Instagram, the Ishq e Laa star revealed that her mother was not feeling well and she had to fly back to take care of her which is why she missed the premiere.

On the other hand, fans are displeased due to finale spoilers prior to the television release. The audience who watched the last episode in cinemas spammed the social media with the ending scenes, hence spoiling the episode for the television viewers.

Finale #Parizaad Shukar Hai Happy Ending Thi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RKRIToviap — ΛFZΛL CHΛUDHΛRY (@GUMGEIN) January 28, 2022

Begairto agar tum logon ne cinema mein ja k dekh li thi last episode toh sabka suspense kharab krna zaroori tha?????????#Parizaad — TáJàllÅ???? (@itzTajalla) January 29, 2022