PSL7: Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by eight wickets with 25 balls remaining at Karachi's National Stadium on Saturday evening.

Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the day as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 tournament gets in full swing.

The match began at 7:30 pm.

Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Karachi and Quetta were both defeated in their opening matches by Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.