Big relief for Multan Sultans as Tim David will play PSL7 final against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Multan Sultans will be delighted ahead of their crucial Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Lahore Qalandars as their hard-hitting batsman Tim David has rejoined the team after recovering from coronavirus.

Tim David had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and missed out the important match against Lahore Qalandars. But now he has recovered and will be available for the final.

Lahore Qalandars are eying their first PSL title as they face defending champions Multan Sultans in the final today (Sunday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Sultans created a PSL record by winning nine out of 10 round matches and are in red-hot form heading into the final.

Sultans reached their second successive final with a 28-run win over Qalandars in the Qualifier on Wednesday, while Qalandars reached their second final in three years after a thrilling victory against Islamabad United on Friday evening, which undoubtedly has warmed the hearts of their huge Lahore fan base.