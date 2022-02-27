Big relief for Multan Sultans as Tim David will play PSL7 final against Lahore Qalandars
Web Desk
02:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Big relief for Multan Sultans as Tim David will play PSL7 final against Lahore Qalandars
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Multan Sultans will be delighted ahead of their crucial Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Lahore Qalandars as their hard-hitting batsman Tim David has rejoined the team after recovering from coronavirus.

Tim David had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and missed out the important match against Lahore Qalandars. But now he has recovered and will be available for the final.

Lahore Qalandars are eying their first PSL title as they face defending champions Multan Sultans in the final today (Sunday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Sultans created a PSL record by winning nine out of 10 round matches and are in red-hot form heading into the final.

Sultans reached their second successive final with a 28-run win over Qalandars in the Qualifier on Wednesday, while Qalandars reached their second final in three years after a thrilling victory against Islamabad United on Friday evening, which undoubtedly has warmed the hearts of their huge Lahore fan base.

PSL7 prize money: How much will winners earn this ... 11:13 AM | 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to end today (Sunday) as Qalandars are ...

More From This Category
PSL7 prize money: How much will winners earn this ...
11:13 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans to clash in PSL ...
10:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Rashid Khan rejects reports of playing in ...
02:45 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth to umpire ...
02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Disabled fan arrives on stretcher in stadium to ...
10:24 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Lahore Qalandars eliminate Islamabad United to ...
10:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr