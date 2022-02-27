PSL7 prize money: How much will winners earn this year?
Web Desk
11:13 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
PSL7 prize money: How much will winners earn this year?
Share

LAHORE – The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to end today (Sunday) as Qalandars are seeking their maiden title while facing table-toppers Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium today.

Reports in local media said the prize money for the winning squad and runners-up has been unveiled by board officials.

The winning team of the ongoing flagship cricket league will get prize money of PKR 80 million along with the trophy while the runners-up will get PKR 32 million.

PKR 3 million will be awarded to the Player of the competition and the leading run-scorer, wicket-taker, best fielder, keeper, emerging player, all-rounder, and umpire will also be presented checks of PKR 35 million each.

Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans to clash in PSL ... 10:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE— Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are all set to clash in the final of the seventh edition of the ...

Reports also claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board announced giving a Spirit of Cricket Award worth PKR 3.5 million.

Last year in the sixth edition of the cricket league, Multan Sultans received prize money of PKR 75 million while Zalmi received PKR 30 million.

PM Imran Khan likely to watch PSL final at ... 10:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season finale ...

More From This Category
Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan ...
01:51 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Big relief for Multan Sultans as Tim David will ...
02:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Pakistanis troll Indians on Surprise Day with ...
11:44 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
PAKvAUS: Australian cricket team arrives in ...
09:44 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans to clash in PSL ...
10:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Russia Ukraine war: ‘Anonymous’ hackers take ...
05:00 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr