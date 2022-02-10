PM Imran Khan likely to watch PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season finale at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 27.
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had formally invited the premiere to the final match of the tournament. The PCB has planned to invite important government figures and eminent personalities from different walks of life to attend the final game.
Officials from Cricket Australia will also be present in the stadium during the PSL final match.
After having completed the first leg in Karachi, the PSL resumed in Lahore with the undefeated Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.
PSL 7: Multan Sultans set 183-run target for ... 07:10 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Shan Masood's blistering inning led Multan Sultans to hand a 183-run target to Peshawar Zalmi ...
