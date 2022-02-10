Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best wishes on his third marriage, hits back at haters
Web Desk
11:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best wishes on his third marriage, hits back at haters
Share

PTI MNA and morning show host Dr Aamir Liaquat on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan who congratulated him over the phone for tying the knot for the third time.

Shortly before the prime minister congratulated Liaquat, the newlywed lashed out at those criticising him over his third marriage.

Taking to Twitter, the popular TV host said the news of his third marriage spread like a wildfire in Australia.

Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with an 18-year-old girl known as Syeda Dania Shah.

The celebrated TV host took to Instagram to share a picture with his new bride and captioned it as, "Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honorable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn."

Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir ... 04:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – As PTI lawmaker and famous television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain broke the news of his third marriage, ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa installs Major General Shahab Shahid ...
12:00 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan likely to watch PSL final at ...
10:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Pakistani man arrested for defrauding US embassy
08:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
LHC nullifies law related to blacklisting of ...
06:59 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Malala's father reveals who paid for his ...
07:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Islamabad rejects India’s unwarranted comments ...
05:27 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best wishes on his third marriage, hits back at ...
11:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr