Trinbago Knight Riders – Shah Rukh Khan now owns a women's cricket team
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left the cricket buffs delighted as he announced that he now owns a women's cricket team.
Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old stated that his Knight Riders cricket team franchise now has its first women's team.
The female cricket team has been named 'Trinbago Knight Riders' and will play the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League.
"This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders@ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders Hope I can make it there to see this live!!" captioned the superstar.
This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders Hope I can make it there to see this live!! https://t.co/IC9Gr96h92— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2022
The Dilwale actor also co-owns the Knight Riders Group with actor Juhi Chawla. Apart from Trinbago Knight Riders, they co-own three cricket teams together - Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2 and half years as he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawan. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.
