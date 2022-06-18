Triple role and 10 lead actresses -- What is so different about Salman Khan's next movie?

Popular Indian film No Entry became a huge hit and a comedic classic with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles.

Now ace director Anees Bazmee’s No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to his 2005 hit movies, has been announced. While the leading men remain unchanged, fans' excitement level is sky highas the latest reports suggest there will be 10 leading ladies in the movie.

According to reports in Mid Day, all three leading men, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor, will be seen in triple roles and there will be one leading lady paired opposite every character.

Moreover, the sources close to the film revealed that the leading ladies of the original film, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly, may not be part of the sequel. Sources close to the sequel say producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee are looking for more contemporary heroines for the new project.

Rumours are rife that some names being suggested are Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra. Apparently, they all want to be paired with the Dabaang actor.

On the work front, Salman Khan will make a comeback with the upcoming film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.