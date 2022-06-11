Salman Khan escapes assassination bid days after receiving threats
Share
MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan narrowly escaped an assassination bid planned by gangester Lawrence Bishnoi, Indian media reported.
Reports said that the gangster, who is also booked in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, had posted a sharpshooter outside the Bharat star’s Galaxy Apartment.
The shooter, who was monitoring the movement of the megastar, called off the plan at the last minute after police officials managed to engage the actor at the gate of his residence.
The attacker slipped from the scene out of fear of being caught by the police.
The development comes days after the Tiger Zinda Hai actor and his father received an un-signed threat letter.
Security officials got information about the Salman’s assassination plan during probe into the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.
Earlier this week, Salman Khan reportedly denied receiving death threats from any individual in his statement given to Mumbai Police.
On the work front, Salman Khan will make a comeback with the upcoming film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.
FIR registered after Salman Khan receives death ... 04:42 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them over ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
-
- FM Bilawal apprises UNGA President Abdullah on Indian official’s ...09:09 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:29 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 June 202208:08 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
- Aamir Liaquat's last chat with Mathira tells how he was feeling ...07:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
- Rushna Khan's new bold photo sets internet on fire06:26 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022