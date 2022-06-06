FIR registered after Salman Khan receives death threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them over the weekend.

The Indian media reported that the Bandra police filed an FIR against an unknown person.

According to The Indian Express, popular producer-screenwriter Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said.

Later, Salim Khan contacted the police with the help of his security personnel. An FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Maharashtra | Actor Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, today. Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person & further probe is underway: Mumbai Police (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wAKZlgHNH2 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

After the brutal murder of the Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by a gang troupe, the Sultan actor's security was beefed up. The 56-year-old actor has been on the radar of criminal groups for a long time now and according to Indian media, police officials had enhanced the protection unit outside his residence.

The Dabangg star has been on Lawrence's radar after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of his 1999 blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal and Khan’s involvement in poaching had hurt the community's sentiments.

On the work front, Salman Khan will make a comeback with the upcoming film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.