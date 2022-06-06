Top Pakistani general says unnecessary views on nuclear program should be avoided

RAWALPINDI − Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza said unnecessary and unfounded views on the country's nuclear program should be avoided, the military media wing said Monday.

General Nadeem Raza reiterated the significance of country's nuclear capability as the guarantor of deterrence and defense of the motherland, adding that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power.

General Nadeem Raza who is also the deputy chairman of the National Command Authority, maintained that Pakistan’s nuclear program enjoys across the board support of all political parties and the people of Pakistan.

He made the statements during a keynote on the seminar "Regional Environment and Imperatives of Security" at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) which was attended by students, academics and distinguished experts.

Senior Pakistan Army official added the nuclear program enjoys across board support and the NCA, with all its political and military leadership, stands firm for the strategic program.

He asserted that national security is indivisible and assured that under no circumstances shall Pakistan allow a compromise on its nuclear program.

"Pakistan is a confident and responsible nuclear power. It pursues the policy of full-spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum deterrence. Our national security and safety architecture meets all national and international obligations and caters for all kinds of scenarios," CJCSC was quoted by ISPR.

In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable ... 06:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The country’s military on Wednesday showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities and ...

Gen Nadeem concluded that when necessary, NCA is the right forum to issue specific responses or views.