Top Pakistani general says unnecessary views on nuclear program should be avoided
Share
RAWALPINDI − Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza said unnecessary and unfounded views on the country's nuclear program should be avoided, the military media wing said Monday.
General Nadeem Raza reiterated the significance of country's nuclear capability as the guarantor of deterrence and defense of the motherland, adding that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power.
General Nadeem Raza who is also the deputy chairman of the National Command Authority, maintained that Pakistan’s nuclear program enjoys across the board support of all political parties and the people of Pakistan.
He made the statements during a keynote on the seminar "Regional Environment and Imperatives of Security" at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) which was attended by students, academics and distinguished experts.
Senior Pakistan Army official added the nuclear program enjoys across board support and the NCA, with all its political and military leadership, stands firm for the strategic program.
He asserted that national security is indivisible and assured that under no circumstances shall Pakistan allow a compromise on its nuclear program.
"Pakistan is a confident and responsible nuclear power. It pursues the policy of full-spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum deterrence. Our national security and safety architecture meets all national and international obligations and caters for all kinds of scenarios," CJCSC was quoted by ISPR.
In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable ... 06:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The country’s military on Wednesday showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities and ...
Gen Nadeem concluded that when necessary, NCA is the right forum to issue specific responses or views.
Youme-e-Takbir’ – Pakistan announces 10-day ... 01:49 PM | 19 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced to hold ten-day celebrations on the 24th anniversary of nuclear blasts ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Top Pakistani general says unnecessary views on nuclear program ...05:04 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Muslim countries, institutions condemn BJP leader's blasphemous ...03:25 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Anumta Qureshi, husband Sarang blessed with baby boy11:52 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022