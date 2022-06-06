Princess of Pop Britney Spears jumps on Pasoori bandwagon
Coke Studio 14 sensational hit Pasoori has added another jewel to its crown as it achieves another milestone of being featured on Princess of Pop's Instagram.

Britney Spears sent the internet into a frenzy when she shared a video with the Pakistani hit song playing in the background.

The video shows the mini button dosa preparation reel while Coke Studio's melodious song plays in the background. The latest development left the Pakistani fans elated.

Spears also tagged the original artists on her post. Following which, Shae Gill shared the post that Spears tagged her on. Pasoori's hitmaker Ali Sethi also reacted in disbelief as he dropped a comment under the post. “WAIT WHATTTT,” he wrote.

Coke Studio 14's producer Zulfiqar Khan, famously known as Xulfi, also commented, “Feels good knowing our song has reached previously unvisited/less frequented cultures, spaces and people.”

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Breaking charts, Pasoori has become a constant feature. The hit banger debuted at 161 on Spotify's global charts with over 736,000 streams. It stands at no 2 on the streaming app's Viral 50 list even today.

