Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to tie the knot soon
Share
Mommy-to-be Britney Spears has left the internet into a frenzy as she revealed her wedding veil and confirmed that preparation is underway for her and fiancé Sam Asghari's wedding.
Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old singer dropped an adorable photo and introduced the couple’s new cat Wendy laying on the top of her white veil.
“Introducing Wendy!!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!”
View this post on Instagram
Spears, who was previously married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline, met Asghari on the set of her song Slumber Party music video in 2016.
The couple got engaged in 2021 and announced that they are expecting their first child together last month.
Spears also reflected on her 13-year-long conservatorship recently. “I was a (expletive) nun in my conservatorship!!! The prayer of silence I've endured would possibly offend the pope.”
Britney Spears engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari 03:00 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari and the duo has finally made their ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Dania reveals hidden side of Aamir Liaquat’s personality in new ...12:15 AM | 10 May, 2022
- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to tie the knot soon11:59 PM | 9 May, 2022
- President Alvi trashes PM's advisory to remove Punjab governor Cheema11:37 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Suzuki Pakistan raises prices by up to Rs0.12 million11:18 PM | 9 May, 2022
-
-
- Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in case of 'violating sanctity' of ...05:05 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Pakistan's first hand-drawn film selected for France’s Annecy ...10:29 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022