Salman Khan’s security beefed up after Sidhu Moosewala’s killing
Share
MUMBAI – Indian police have stepped up security of Bollywood star Salman Khan days after the daylight killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Reports in Indian media said security around Salman Khan's galaxy apartments was tightened after a gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in custody, appeared to be a key accused in Moosewala’s heinous murder.
Bishnoi earlier threatened to kill Sultan star four years back. Indian cops told media outlets that the 29-year-old Punjab-based gangster belongs to the Bishnoi community and considered blackbucks to be sacred and Salman hunted the rare antelope and therefore become one of their targets.
A senior police official told the local outlet that security personnel are present around Khan’s famous residence to thwart any nefarious activity by the gang from Rajasthan.
A former accomplice of Bishnoi, who was held in 2020 for murder, revealed that they plotted to kill the Bollywood superstar and even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for his killing murder.
Meanwhile, there’s a political storm in the neighboring country after the killing of famous rapper who was assassinated in the Punjab Mansa district on Sunday.
Moosewala was shot 24 times with the latest assault rifle. At least six people have been held in connection with the murder.
Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming ... 06:09 PM | 31 May, 2022
Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral ...
Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, has taken the responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.
Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead 06:15 PM | 29 May, 2022
Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
-
- Pakistani tribal leaders arrive in Afghanistan for ongoing talks with ...10:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- SC seeks reports from ISI, IB and police over ‘violation of court ...10:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports another polio virus case amid outbreak in northwest ...09:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- LHC terms issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras illegal09:24 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Hira Mani faces backlash over ‘new fashion style'07:15 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Shagufta Ejaz shares a hilarious TikTok video about Nawaz Sharif06:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Iffat Omar makes explosive revelations in exclusive DP interview05:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022