Salman Khan’s security beefed up after Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

MUMBAI – Indian police have stepped up security of Bollywood star Salman Khan days after the daylight killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Reports in Indian media said security around Salman Khan's galaxy apartments was tightened after a gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in custody, appeared to be a key accused in Moosewala’s heinous murder.

Bishnoi earlier threatened to kill Sultan star four years back. Indian cops told media outlets that the 29-year-old Punjab-based gangster belongs to the Bishnoi community and considered blackbucks to be sacred and Salman hunted the rare antelope and therefore become one of their targets.

A senior police official told the local outlet that security personnel are present around Khan’s famous residence to thwart any nefarious activity by the gang from Rajasthan.

A former accomplice of Bishnoi, who was held in 2020 for murder, revealed that they plotted to kill the Bollywood superstar and even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for his killing murder.

Meanwhile, there’s a political storm in the neighboring country after the killing of famous rapper who was assassinated in the Punjab Mansa district on Sunday.

Moosewala was shot 24 times with the latest assault rifle. At least six people have been held in connection with the murder.

Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming ... 06:09 PM | 31 May, 2022 Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral ...

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, has taken the responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.