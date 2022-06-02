Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 June 2022

08:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 136,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,616 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,491.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Karachi PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Islamabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Peshawar PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Quetta PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Sialkot PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Attock PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Gujranwala PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Jehlum PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Multan PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Bahawalpur PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Gujrat PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Nawabshah PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Chakwal PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Hyderabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Nowshehra PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Sargodha PKR 136,900 PKR 1,615
Faisalabad PKR 139,000 PKR 1,654
Mirpur PKR 139,000 PKR 1,654

