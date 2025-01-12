Alia Bhatt enjoys fun-filled Vacation in Thailand with Ranbir and Family

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year in Thailand with ‘sun, fun, and togetherness’, as the diva shared vacation glimpse with social media fans.

Bhatt, with over 85 million followers on Instagram, took to social media to share glimpses of holiday in Thailand, where she celebrated New Year with her family. She dropped series of beautiful pictures showing herself enjoying water sports, reading, working out, and relaxing with her sister.

“If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?”, she wittingly captioned the post, delighting world with fun filled moments.

Her Thailand vacation turned into special bonding time, with the family spending quality moments together. The family also came together for a memorable group photo on a yacht, which included Neetu and others.

The clicks garnered huge love from social media users, with clicks getting over 5 million heart reactions on photo-sharing app.