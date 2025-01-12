Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Alia Bhatt enjoys fun-filled Vacation in Thailand with Ranbir and Family

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Fun Filled Vacation In Thailand With Ranbir And Family

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year in Thailand with ‘sun, fun, and togetherness’, as the diva shared vacation glimpse with social media fans.

Bhatt, with over 85 million followers on Instagram, took to social media to share glimpses of holiday in Thailand, where she celebrated New Year with her family. She dropped series of beautiful pictures showing herself enjoying water sports, reading, working out, and relaxing with her sister.

“If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?”, she wittingly captioned the post, delighting world with fun filled moments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Her Thailand vacation turned into special bonding time, with the family spending quality moments together. The family also came together for a memorable group photo on a yacht, which included Neetu and others.

The clicks garnered huge love from social media users, with clicks getting over 5 million heart reactions on photo-sharing app.

Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 12 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search