Icc Delegation Visits Gaddafi Stadium Ahead Of Champions Trophy

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation arrived at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, to inspect preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

According to reports, the delegation comprises officials from ICC’s events, broadcasting, and logistics departments. The visit aimed to evaluate the stadium’s readiness and review the ongoing development work to ensure it meets international standards.

Usman Wahla, Director of International Cricket at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), briefed the delegation during the visit. Representatives from various other departments were also present at the meeting.

The delegation thoroughly examined the construction and renovation activities underway at the stadium, which are part of broader efforts to ensure Pakistan is fully prepared to host the prestigious tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held in Pakistan, marks a significant milestone for the country as it returns to hosting major ICC events after several years. This visit underscores the ICC’s commitment to ensuring world-class facilities for players and spectators alike.

Further updates on the progress of the preparations and the delegation’s feedback are expected in the coming days.