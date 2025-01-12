Suspects flee with PKR 9 million after killing manager in Lahore’s Raiwind area

In a tragic incident, a private company manager was shot and killed during a robbery in the Raiwind area of Lahore. The robbers escaped with PKR 9 million, while one of the assailants also lost his life in the aftermath.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim, Nadeem, was transporting PKR 9 million in sales revenue when three armed motorcyclists intercepted him. The robbers forcibly snatched the cash and shot Nadeem when he resisted. Tragically, the attack proved fatal.

The FIR further revealed that during the incident, one of the robbers, identified as Intizar, was accidentally injured by gunfire from his own group. The assailants attempted to carry their wounded accomplice but abandoned him at the scene after he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the other two robbers fled the area, leaving behind the body of their fallen partner. The victim, Nadeem, a resident of Bahawalnagar, had traveled to Lahore on company business.

Lahore police have taken both bodies into custody and launched an investigation into the incident. This robbery marks another violent case in the city, where, over the past week, nine individuals, including an elderly citizen and a police officer, have been killed during robberies for resisting.

Authorities are under pressure to address the escalating lawlessness in the city and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.