Salman Khan announces new film

Indian film actor Salman Khan on Saturday announced the name of his new film.

Khan and filmmaker AR Murugadoss' upcoming film has now been titled 'Sikandar'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Khan wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

On March 12, Khan shared the announcement on his official X handle. He wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025 (sic)."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations in films like 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'. Salman Khan was last seen in 'Tiger 3'.