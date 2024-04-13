Salman Khan announces new film

Indian film actor Salman Khan on Saturday announced the name of his new film.
Khan and filmmaker AR Murugadoss' upcoming film has now been titled 'Sikandar'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release in theatres on Eid 2025.
Taking to Instagram, Khan wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"
On March 12, Khan shared the announcement on his official X handle. He wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025 (sic)."
'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations in films like 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.
AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'. Salman Khan was last seen in 'Tiger 3'.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
