Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Salman Khan announces new film

Web Desk
09:58 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Salman Khan
Source: Instagram

Indian film actor Salman Khan on Saturday announced the name of his new film.

Khan and filmmaker AR Murugadoss' upcoming film has now been titled 'Sikandar'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Khan wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

On March 12, Khan shared the announcement on his official X handle. He wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025 (sic)."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations in films like 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'. Salman Khan was last seen in 'Tiger 3'.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:58 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Salman Khan announces new film

05:08 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Meera fractures her arm after fall during shooting

11:03 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Jannat Mirza’s Eid pictures break the internet

09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star ...

10:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30

05:11 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Sania Mirza stuns in outfit by Pakistani designer

Lifestyle

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

04:30 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Coke Studio season 15 set to make return on April 14

12:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Romance in the air for Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on Eid

11:19 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2

08:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

05:12 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s romantic photoshoot sets internet on fire

Advertisement

Latest

10:55 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Rain in Balochistan, Punjab kills at least 25

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: