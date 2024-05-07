Search

Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

Web Desk
04:20 PM | 7 May, 2024
alia bhatt met gala

Alia Bhatt makes a stunning statement at Met Gala 2024, embodying the theme 'The Garden of Time' with her ethereal presence. Adorned in a mesmerizing floral Sabyasachi saree, Bhatt's second appearance at the prestigious event radiates timeless elegance and sophistication, captivating all in attendance.

Sharing glimpses of her enchanting ensemble on social media, Bhatt reflects on the symbolic journey her attire represents, symbolizing a revival in fashion. Designed by the renowned Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the saree intricately blends traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde aesthetics, signaling a rebirth in style and elegance.

In her interview with Vogue, Bhatt explains her choice of attire, emphasizing its audacious fusion of tradition and innovation. "What attracted me to this look was its sheer audacity—how it seamlessly merges traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde aesthetics."

Enhancing her ethereal appearance, Bhatt's whimsical bun, adorned with large candy-like jewels by Sabyasachi, lends her a fairy-like allure. Opting for a minimal makeup look, Bhatt's natural glow adds to her charm, complementing her ensemble perfectly.

Crafted with meticulous hand embroidery, precious stones, and beadwork reminiscent of the 1920s era, Bhatt's saree epitomizes the theme's essence of reviving fashion from its slumber. Her attire, resonating with timeless allure and impeccable grace, leaves an indelible mark on the global fashion stage.

.

