Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
Share
Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Indian Punjab on Sunday (today).
Indian police told local publications that several bullets hit the 27-year-old singer, who was in his vehicle with his two friends at village Jawahar Ke.
The GOAT singer was rushed to the local medical facility in a critical condition where doctors pronounced him dead. Two of his friends, who sustained injuries, were referred to a higher institute for medical treatment.
Moosewala was attacked a day after the Indian police ordered the withdrawal of security for him and 423 other former provincial lawmakers.
Several politicians from Congress including former party president Rahul Gandhi extended condolence for the singer's shocking demise and said that it stands united in this moment of grief.
Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world. https://t.co/j1uXBfPLlS
The famous singer amassed millions of followers on social media. Sidhu contested last polls on a Congress ticket but lost by a huge margin.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala started his career as a songwriter and later began his singing career on a duet hit G Wagon. He later gained wide attention with his track So High.
His single 47 was ranked on UK Singles Chart while he was named among the 50 new artists by The Guardian. Many of his songs peaked on UK Asian chart. Tibeyan Da Putt song, which makes waves across the globe, topped the iTunes charts and was ranked number 8 on the Apple Music charts in India.
Indian actress commits suicide after being ... 09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
MUMBAI – An Indian actress ended her life in Mumbai after she was threatened by men pretending to be Narcotics ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz announces ‘historic’ development package for Mansehra ...06:52 PM | 29 May, 2022
-
- PTI cries conspiracy in leaked audio tape controversy05:44 PM | 29 May, 2022
- Finance Minister clears the air on banning sanitary products, diapers05:03 PM | 29 May, 2022
- Pakistan’s Blue Berets honoured on contribution to UN Peacekeeping ...04:29 PM | 29 May, 2022
-
- Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022