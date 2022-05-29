Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Indian Punjab on Sunday (today).

Indian police told local publications that several bullets hit the 27-year-old singer, who was in his vehicle with his two friends at village Jawahar Ke.

The GOAT singer was rushed to the local medical facility in a critical condition where doctors pronounced him dead. Two of his friends, who sustained injuries, were referred to a higher institute for medical treatment.

Moosewala was attacked a day after the Indian police ordered the withdrawal of security for him and 423 other former provincial lawmakers.

Several politicians from Congress including former party president Rahul Gandhi extended condolence for the singer's shocking demise and said that it stands united in this moment of grief.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala.



My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world. https://t.co/j1uXBfPLlS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2022

The famous singer amassed millions of followers on social media. Sidhu contested last polls on a Congress ticket but lost by a huge margin.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala started his career as a songwriter and later began his singing career on a duet hit G Wagon. He later gained wide attention with his track So High.

His single 47 was ranked on UK Singles Chart while he was named among the 50 new artists by The Guardian. Many of his songs peaked on UK Asian chart. Tibeyan Da Putt song, which makes waves across the globe, topped the iTunes charts and was ranked number 8 on the Apple Music charts in India.