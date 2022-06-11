Aima Baig shares adorable clicks with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

KARACHI – Pakistani pop sensation Aima Baig, who rose to fame to unprecedented fame with her blockbuster songs, has given a sneak peek into her quality time with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri.

The Kaif-o-Suroor singer shared a slew of adorable photos, showing enjoying the moments with her finance.

Shigri is in casual dressing while Baig can be seen wearing purple gown with glittery eye makeup.

“Coz i miss this person way too much,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Last year, the stunning duo, who has been dating for more than two years, exchanged rings in the private ceremony.

The event was attended by Hania Amir, Bilal Saeed, Uzair Jaswal, Yasir Jaswal, Ali Rehman Khan and Usman Mukhtar, and others.