Humayun Saeed shares first poster of his upcoming film 'London Nahi Jaunga'
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has shared the first poster of his much-awaited film, London Nahi Jaunga.
Sharing the poster on Instagram, the Bin Roye actor announced that the movie will be released in Pakistani cinemas on Eidul Azha.
Besides Humayun Saeed, the poster features Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Both Saeed and Khan have put on Punjabi avatars while Mehwish Hayat can be seen wearing a western outfit.
The poster has drawn mix response from social media users, with some praising the cast and others criticising them.
Humayun Saeed’s fun-filled video with Mahira ... 07:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
The first trailer of the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles has ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Babar Azam’s ‘illegal fielding’ costs Pakistan five runs in 2nd ...12:28 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan launches innovative ...12:25 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Aima Baig shares adorable clicks with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri10:39 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022