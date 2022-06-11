Humayun Saeed shares first poster of his upcoming film 'London Nahi Jaunga'
11:03 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Humayun Saeed shares first poster of his upcoming film 'London Nahi Jaunga'
Source: Humayun Saeed (Instagram)
KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has shared the first poster of his much-awaited film, London Nahi Jaunga.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the Bin Roye actor announced that the movie will be released in Pakistani cinemas on Eidul Azha.

Besides Humayun Saeed, the poster features Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

Both Saeed and Khan have put on Punjabi avatars while Mehwish Hayat can be seen wearing a western outfit. 

The poster has drawn mix response from social media users, with some praising the cast and others criticising them.

