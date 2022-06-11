Anoushay Abbasi shares new sizzling photos from Dubai

11:59 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi shares new sizzling photos from Dubai
Source: Anoushay Abbasi (Instagram)
Share

DUBAI – Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures from her recent trip to Dubai.

The Prem Gali star, who often faces criticism due to his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praises for herself.

Turning to Instagram, the 37-year-old actor shared a slew of photos and a video in which she can be seen relaxing at a pool amid sunset.

“Mean girls and sunset,” she captioned the post that has invited praise from her fans. Some calls her “fire” and others “fitness queen”.

Anoushay, a former VJ, made her debut in acting in 2010 in drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’

Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.

Ayesha Omar’s new sizzling photos at beach go ... 02:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2022

Pakistani star actress Ayesha Omar is known for sharing bold photos and statements on her social media accounts. This ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
11:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Humayun Saeed shares first poster of his upcoming ...
11:03 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Aima Baig shares adorable clicks with fiancé ...
10:39 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Salman Khan escapes assassination bid days after ...
09:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Mathira flaunts her tattoos in latest viral video
08:41 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's last chat with Mathira tells how ...
07:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushay Abbasi shares new sizzling photos from Dubai
11:59 AM | 11 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr