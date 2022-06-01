Ayesha Omar’s new sizzling photos at beach go viral
02:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new sizzling photos at beach go viral

Pakistani star actress Ayesha Omar is known for sharing bold photos and statements on her social media accounts.

This time around, the Yalghaar star took to Instagram and shared her new photos at a Tanzania beach. The photos went viral on the social media. Soon after Ayesha shared the photos, her followers flooded the comment section with praise and criticism.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar will be returning to the big screen with upcoming film Rehbara alongside Ahsan Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

