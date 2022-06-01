Condolences pour for Indian singer KK
Web Desk
02:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Source: @kk_live_now (Instagram)
KOLKATA – Acclaimed Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known by his stage name KK, died on Tuesday night after he fell ill during a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

Kunnath was performing at the Nazrul Manch auditorium, which was overcrowded, when he complained of uneasiness. He died on the way to hospital reportedly due to heart attack. 

The sudden death of the "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai" singer has left politicians, celebrities and fans in tears. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolence over the demise of KK. 

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Pakistani celebrities including Minal Khan also expressed grief over the death of the legendary singer.

Singer Faisal Kapadia shared KK's photo on his Instagram page and wrote, "I am shocked… can’t believe it. Always loved his work and his soulful voice. Gone too soon".

