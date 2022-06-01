Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi set internet on fire with new bold photos
03:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Stars receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially female celebrities who face major backlash due to their fashion choices. This time around, Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi are at the receiving end of moral policing.

The 37-year-old actor has revamped her public image and her bold and sassy style statement did not go well with the public. On the other hand, young star Anzela has been winning hearts with her beauty and acting skills.

This time around, the aunt and niece duo were spotted vacationing in Dubai and the super stylish holiday has been creating a buzz online. The stunning ladies flaunted glam looks and sizzling wardrobe choices.

The keyboard warrior did not hesitate to criticise Anoushay and Anzela for wearing such bold outfits. Here are some of the comments they received for their latest posts.

On the work front, Anoushay was highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.

