Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi flaunt their killer dance moves
Web Desk
07:43 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Lollywood divas Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are exuding ultimate friendship goals in their recent viral video and needless to say, fans are loving the off-screen chemistry of the gorgeous stars.

While the collaboration between stars is not unheard of, the 'venture' of the beautiful divas comes as a breath of fresh air as they dance their hearts out for #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge.

Taking to Instagram handle, the DoBol star shared their energetic grooving video as the duo flaunted their amazing dance skills in a perfectly synchronised routine.

"Challenge accepted @muneeb_butt ???? We paired up to show off our moves on our new jam #SohnaTu ????????We had so much fun moving to this funky beat."

"I love you @anoushayabbasiofficial my little champ❤️ Show us your moves too! Join in on this cool #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge and tag us and @pepsipakistan", she concluded.

The viral video has stormed the internet leaving some fans gushing over the killer dance moves while other has trolled the duo. Spreading like wildfire, the video has more than 600,000 views.

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.

