02:47 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Hira Mani receives flak for wardrobe choices
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is a gorgeous addition to Pakistan’s entertainment vicinity but it’s her stellar acting that has won the heart of the masses.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star’s vocal talents and fashion choices have also gotten a nod from the admirers. However, this time around Hira has failed to charm the fans and amassed critique over her recent style statement.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a carousel of stunning snaps where she was dressed in a saree with a Nike athletic top for a morning show.

"Is saari ki bhe eik kahani hae❤️Thank you @parniyaanbyayesha for this beautiful saareeee

Or jitne bhe log mujhse comments main pooch rahey hain kay muntaha kay kaprey kis ne style kiye tou ye sara credit @parniyaanbyayesha ko jata hai she is the one", the Ghalati star captioned.

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 32-year-old star's fashion and wardrobe choices drew widespread trolling. 

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.

Kapil Sharma and Hamid Mir's sweet Twitter exchange wins hearts
03:22 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

