Hira Mani tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistani star actress Hira Mani tested positive for Covid-19 amid surge in the cases.

The versatile actress took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans. She requested her followers to wear masks and follow the SOPs to protect themselves and others amid surge of cases in the country.

The 32-year-old star, who is wife of popular TV personality Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani, also asked her admirers to pray for her speedy recovery.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin also contracted the virus. They quarantined themselves at their homes.