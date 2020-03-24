Shehbaz Sharif calls for political unity to battle coronavirus
01:29 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
LAHORE – Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized on political unity to deal with a tough challenge in the shape of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N President appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take all the provinces on board, besides calling for ending activities that could cause social disintegration. “With the unity we will soon out of this problem,” he added.

He demanded inclusion of all political parties in the national task force, besides urging the government to call the meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI). He urged all the chief ministers to collaborate with each other while taking the decision.

Highlighting government negligence while dealing with pilgrims at Taftan border, he said that the intensity of coronavirus the country is facing today can be controlled by taking better administrative measures.

The leader of the opposition suggested the government to procure medical equipment including ventilators, and safety kits on an emergency basis.

He announced that PML-N will provide 10,000 safety kits to doctors, who are frontline forces in fight against the pandemic.

He also urged the government to conduct free of cost coronavirus tests of poor people, besides requesting rich people to come forward to help people in this difficult situation.

Reduce the interest rate and petrol prices in order to facilitate the marginalized segment of the society, he said.

There are 890 coronavirus cases in Pakistan, he said and hoped that the government will take steps measures to mitigate the disease.

