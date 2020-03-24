Shehbaz Sharif calls for political unity to battle coronavirus
Share
LAHORE – Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized on political unity to deal with a tough challenge in the shape of novel coronavirus outbreak.
Addressing a press conference, the PML-N President appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take all the provinces on board, besides calling for ending activities that could cause social disintegration. “With the unity we will soon out of this problem,” he added.
He demanded inclusion of all political parties in the national task force, besides urging the government to call the meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI). He urged all the chief ministers to collaborate with each other while taking the decision.
Highlighting government negligence while dealing with pilgrims at Taftan border, he said that the intensity of coronavirus the country is facing today can be controlled by taking better administrative measures.
The leader of the opposition suggested the government to procure medical equipment including ventilators, and safety kits on an emergency basis.
He announced that PML-N will provide 10,000 safety kits to doctors, who are frontline forces in fight against the pandemic.
He also urged the government to conduct free of cost coronavirus tests of poor people, besides requesting rich people to come forward to help people in this difficult situation.
Reduce the interest rate and petrol prices in order to facilitate the marginalized segment of the society, he said.
There are 890 coronavirus cases in Pakistan, he said and hoped that the government will take steps measures to mitigate the disease.
- PM Imran for unity among all political parties to win war against ...06:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- Second coronavirus patient dies in Punjab, death toll rises to 8 in ...05:39 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- SBP allows importers to advance payment, open account without limit05:18 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul05:17 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 8th death; coronavirus cases rise to 1,00005:14 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the clear, test results ...03:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Celebs urge everyone to practice social distancing amid coronavirus ...05:17 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019