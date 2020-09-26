Pakistan reports 7 new deaths, 566 fresh cases of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – The number of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 7,797 on Saturday as 566 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seven corona patient, who were under treatment in hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), raising the overall death toll to 6,451.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 104 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 40,167 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 16,976 in Sindh, 12,735 in Punjab, 4,319 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4,097 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,074 in Balochistan, 227 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 739 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 295,333 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 309,581 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,630 , Balochistan 14,932, GB 3,635 , ICT 16,367, KP 37,588, Punjab 98, 941 and Sindh 135,488.

About 6,451 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,481 in Sindh, 2,229 in Punjab, 1,259 in KP, 181 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 85 in GB and 71 in AJK, one of them on Friday .

A total of 3,384,186 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 874 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.