The Mask is Off: The World Finally Sees the Truth of India’s Proxy War

The tide is turning. For years, I have watched my country fight a lonely battle against shadows while screaming to the world that the blood being spilt in Balochistan was not an internal failing but an external invasion. Today, I finally feel vindicated because the global narrative is shifting. From Azerbaijan to Norway and from the power corridors of Russia to the palaces of Saudi Arabia, the world is standing up. Turkey, Australia, China, and the EU are all issuing condemnations against terrorism in Pakistan. Pakistan was never isolated, but India tried to put Pakistan in isolation, and that thought and plan are also over. Pakistan’s narrative is winning because the truth has a habit of surviving even the darkest lies.

We are seeing a pivotal moment on the battlefield and on the diplomatic stage. In the last three days alone, our security forces have eliminated 177 terrorists in Balochistan. Just this Monday, another 22 were sent to their fate in follow-up operations. Let us call them what they are: not rebels or freedom fighters. They are the foot soldiers of Fitna ul Hindustan which is the Mischief of India funded and armed and directed to destabilize our soil.

It all started with a deception. I recall the recent video of Bashir Zeb trying to convince us he was leading a resistance from within our borders. But the lie collapsed under scrutiny. The terrain and the GPS coordinates all point to one reality: he was recording from a safe haven inside Afghanistan. It is a desperate pattern I see repeating itself. Ever since Pakistan provided undeniable evidence that the leadership of both Fitna ul Khawarij and Fitna ul Hindustan is sheltering in Afghanistan, figures like Noor Wali Mehsud and Bashir Zeb have resorted to identical theatrics. They record videos in Afghan sanctuaries and pretend to be on Pakistani soil to keep their dying movements alive.

Let me be brutally honest about what this war is. This is not a battle for Baloch rights. This is a war of Fitna ul Hindustan trying to occupy Balochistan, which is a dream that will rot in their graves along with them. These terrorists have no love for the Baloch people. They have slaughtered innocent Baloch citizens without a second thought. I look at their actions, and I see a betrayal of every tradition that defines the Baloch nation. Where is the honour or bravery? The Baloch identity is built on ghairat or honour and courage, yet these cowards engage in acts that defy all logic and decency.

They violate both Islamic principles and cultural norms. Islam never permits suicide, obscenity, or the free mixing of non-mahram men and women. Rebellion against Sharia is not freedom but anarchy. Those who label these sins as compulsion or liberty are enemies of both Islam and Baloch tradition. It is a known Sharia ruling that a woman’s Hajj is not accepted without a Mahram, yet we see non-mahram men and women in these camps living together for months, which is a Gunah e Kabira or major sin. They have dragged the noble Baloch culture into the mud to serve a foreign master.

But the master is failing. India ate dust in May 2025 as it was humiliated on the global stage, and now, out of desperation, it resorts to these cheap proxy tactics. Yet ironically, Pakistan’s image is only getting stronger. The support from the UAE, Iran, Qatar, the US, France, and Germany proves that the world is waking up. They see the reality, and they know who the aggressor is.

We also have proof of where the guns are coming from. The weapons recovered from these dead terrorists are heavy and advanced and undeniably part of the US stock left behind in Afghanistan. These are the tools of war that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was supposed to secure. Instead, they are being sold to the highest bidder to murder Pakistanis. Even Afghan social media accounts linked to officials like Al Mirsad have foolishly voiced support for these attacks, which confirms what we have said for years regarding Afghan soil being used by India to stab Pakistan in the back.

And what of the so-called Missing Persons? Every time the state acts, the BYC and their sympathisers cry that the state is abducting innocent Baloch citizens. But the truth has a way of rising from the dead bodies on the battlefield. Among the 177 terrorists killed, reports suggest at least 9 were listed as missing persons. This raises a damning question for the activists. If these men were innocent victims of state abduction, then what were they doing armed to the teeth in BLA camps? It exposes their entire narrative as a fraud designed to provide legal cover for active terrorists.

So what must Pakistan do now? In my view, the path is clear. We must clean up the mess in Balochistan through a ruthless, merciless operation. We must crush the Fitna ul Hindustan proxies until the last vestige of their network is erased. We have shown enough patience. The state must assert its writ with absolute iron. Simultaneously, why must we bring this evidence to the desk of every foreign minister in the world? We must show them the funding trails and the Afghan connection and India’s fingerprints on the bodies of our dead civilians.

We are winning the war of narratives and the war on the ground. The world will see the true face of India, and the enemies of peace will see the true resolve of Pakistan. The fight is not over, but the victory is in sight.