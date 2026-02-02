Latest

Punjab govt decides to appoint Rao Abdul Karim as new IGP

By Web Desk
11:19 pm | Feb 2, 2026
LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to appoint Additional Inspector General Rao Abdul Karim as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

According to the reports, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the appointment.

Earlier, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Additional IG of the Counter Terrorism Department, Waseem Sial, were also being considered for the position.

Meanwhile, outgoing Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar is expected to be given a new assignment at the federal level.

 

