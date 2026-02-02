NEPRA approves government request to maintain basic electricity tariff nationwide

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the government’s request regarding the basic electricity tariff across the country.

According to report, NEPRA has approved the government’s application for the basic electricity tariff nationwide, under which the basic tariff for electricity, including K-Electric, will remain unchanged across the country.

NEPRA has forwarded its decision on the basic tariff to the government, after which the federal government will issue a formal notification.

According to the notification, the new electricity tariff will take effect from January 1, 2026. For domestic consumers, the maximum electricity tariff will remain at Rs47.69 per unit, while the tariff for protected consumers using 1 to 100 units will remain at Rs10.54 per unit.

In addition, the tariff for 101 to 200 units will remain unchanged at Rs13.01 per unit. NEPRA held a hearing today on the government’s request regarding a uniform tariff.

Non-Protected Consumers: Tariff Details

According to NEPRA, the basic tariff for non-protected domestic consumers using 1 to 100 units will remain at Rs22.44 per unit. The tariff for 101 to 200 units per month will remain at Rs28.91 per unit.

Similarly, the tariff for 201 to 300 units will remain Rs33.10 per unit, while the basic tariff for 301 to 400 units will stay at Rs37.99 per unit. The tariff for up to 500 units per month will remain Rs40.22 per unit, and for 501 to 600 units, it will stay at Rs41.62 per unit.

According to NEPRA, for domestic consumers using 601 to 700 units per month, the basic tariff will remain Rs42.76 per unit.