Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Libyan Armed Forces Chief Khalifa Haftar at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Asim Munir met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu Al-Qasim Haftar.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Khalifa Abu Al-Qasim Haftar arrived at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, accompanied him.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

During the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces held discussions with Field Marshal Asim Munir on matters of mutual interest, particularly the security situation in the respective regions.

The meeting also focused on professional cooperation, with both sides emphasizing the importance of continued engagement and collaboration between the armed forces of Pakistan and Libya.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for strengthening bilateral relations with Libya and for peace, stability, and institutional development in the country.

ISPR added that the meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting long-standing friendly relations.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Nur Khan Air Base, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu Al-Qasim Haftar was received by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. The visiting dignitary paid tribute to the martyrs and laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument at GHQ.