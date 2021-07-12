Sindh mulls closure of primary schools as Covid cases spike

10:48 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Sindh mulls closure of primary schools as Covid cases spike
Share

The Sindh health department on Monday asked the provincial government to close primary schools and put ban on indoor dining as Covid-19 positivity reach surged to seven percent in the province.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review the situation when the proposals were made.

The health department also proposed two-day closure of business, stating that the situation has turned alarming in Karachi with positivity rate climbing to 14%.

A report published by a local daily said that the proposals will be presented in the next meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus.

The chief secretary has also directed the officials to seal the businesses where coronavirus standard operating procedures were not being implemented.

He also directed the Karachi commissioner to impose smart lockdowns in areas with a large number of infections.

The provincial government has administered 3.5 million jabs to people across the province so far.

Pakistan reports 1,808 new Covid infections, 15 ... 09:15 AM | 12 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 15 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
First monsoon spell in Karachi, other cities to ...
11:17 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Maryam Nawaz draws strong criticism for tweeting ...
10:06 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
12 killed as bus carrying Pakistani, Bangladeshi ...
09:51 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives shooting ...
09:12 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Brain-eating amoeba kills six people in Karachi
08:18 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Pakistan announces Eid Al Azha 2021 holidays
07:30 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Are Female Hygiene products safe in Pakistan?
11:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr