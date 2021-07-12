Sindh mulls closure of primary schools as Covid cases spike

The Sindh health department on Monday asked the provincial government to close primary schools and put ban on indoor dining as Covid-19 positivity reach surged to seven percent in the province.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review the situation when the proposals were made.

The health department also proposed two-day closure of business, stating that the situation has turned alarming in Karachi with positivity rate climbing to 14%.

A report published by a local daily said that the proposals will be presented in the next meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus.

The chief secretary has also directed the officials to seal the businesses where coronavirus standard operating procedures were not being implemented.

He also directed the Karachi commissioner to impose smart lockdowns in areas with a large number of infections.

The provincial government has administered 3.5 million jabs to people across the province so far.