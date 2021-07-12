Sindh mulls closure of primary schools as Covid cases spike
Share
The Sindh health department on Monday asked the provincial government to close primary schools and put ban on indoor dining as Covid-19 positivity reach surged to seven percent in the province.
Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review the situation when the proposals were made.
The health department also proposed two-day closure of business, stating that the situation has turned alarming in Karachi with positivity rate climbing to 14%.
A report published by a local daily said that the proposals will be presented in the next meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus.
The chief secretary has also directed the officials to seal the businesses where coronavirus standard operating procedures were not being implemented.
He also directed the Karachi commissioner to impose smart lockdowns in areas with a large number of infections.
The provincial government has administered 3.5 million jabs to people across the province so far.
Pakistan reports 1,808 new Covid infections, 15 ... 09:15 AM | 12 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 15 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...
- First monsoon spell in Karachi, other cities to persist till July 16: ...11:17 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made magical by vivo11:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
-
- Sindh mulls closure of primary schools as Covid cases spike10:48 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz draws strong criticism for tweeting forged photo10:06 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special06:45 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul’s Burcu Kıratlı stuns fans in latest video06:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Everyone's favorite Amma shares her two cents on Alizeh Shah's HSA ...05:31 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021